Tracy L. Bowsman, 55, of Berne, died Monday afternoon, July 11, 2022, at his residence in Berne. His death followed an extended illness.

Tracy was born May 26, 1967, in Marion, to Lewis Bowsman and Trudella J. Brown Bowsman. His father survives in Battle Ground, Ind.

Also surviving is his stepmother, Phyllis Bowsman; seven brothers, Crazy Larry of Vera Cruz, John (Tina) Bowsman of Middletown, Eddie (Lisa) Bowsman of Santee, Calif., Sam Tenpenny of Muncie, Isaiah Jolley of New Castle, Terry (Jenny) Bowsman of Lafayette, and Mike S. Bowsman of Lafayette; and a sister, Michelle Stingley of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

In accordance with Tracy’s wishes, there will be no public services. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, Ind. have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

