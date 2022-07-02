INCIDENTS

City:

Thursday, 8:32 p.m., residence in the 100 block of North Morgan Street. Report of men and women yelling. Officer responded. Whoever was yelling was gone.

Friday, 12:24 a.m., 1400 block of West Wiley Avenue. Bluffton police officer pulled over a vehicle and arrested the driver, Juan Herrera, 55, Indianapolis, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $1,500. Herrera reportedly smelled of alcohol, appeared intoxicated, failed field sobriety tests and declined to take a portable Breathalyzer test.

Friday, 11:26 a.m., Forgiven Church, 1409 S. Main St. Back of black sandy substance fell off a truck next to a sign. Officer was unable to identify the substance but the property management cleaned it up.

Friday, 11:29 a.m., 1100 block of West Lancaster Street. Someone lost a backpack sprayer in the caller’s yard.

County:

Thursday, 9:28 p.m., 200W near Ind. 218. Buick Rendezvous parked running with its lights on alongside the 200W. Two deputies arrived and observed the male driver in the vehicle and a small child around two years old in the rear passenger seat. The deputies reported that the driver, later identified as Steven Tyler Linn, 31, Bluffton, was making “furtive” movements in the vehicle. The deputies ordered Linn out of the vehicle but he reportedly struggled to comply. Once out, he reportedly refused to comply with the deputies’ commands and struggled to maintain his balance. Linn allegedly smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated. He reportedly grew more belligerent, refused to take a Breathalyzer test and denied officers requests to take field sobriety tests. He then allegedly became combative and attempted to reach for one of the officer’s conducted electrical weapons. He was eventually subdued and taken into custody. Linn was charged with resisting law enforcement by attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony; intimidation of a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond set.

Friday, 1:06 a.m., caller reported being able to hear a woman screaming for help in the area of Morse Street and Conifer Court in Markle. A Markle police officer responded and discovered it wasn’t a woman but a man who had been awakened by a cramp and was yelling for a neighbor to come and help him.

Ossian:

Friday, 1:48 a.m., deputy pulled over a vehicle in the parking lot of the Ossian All American Deli after noticing it did not have a license plate light and arrested the driver, Adrian A.P.J. Book, 30, rural Ossian, on a warrant out of Whitley County for failing to appear for a pre-trial conference on an original charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for the same offense, a Class A misdemeanor.

ACCIDENTS

City:

Thursday, 12:18 p.m., 100E near 100S. Quinn P. Dreiband, 20, rural Blufton, was driving a 1999 GMC W4 north on 100E when the trailer hitch came out of the back of the receiver on the back of the truck. That caused the trailer, registered to Pierres Tent & Party, rural Bluffton, to roll freely, veer off the right side of the road and slam into a Bluffton Utilities electric pole. Damage exceeded $2,500.

County:

Thursday, 12:46 p.m., U.S. 224 near Market Street in Kingsland. John D. Patch, 56, Geneva, hit the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing gate with a 2016 Phoenix cement mixer registered to St. Henry Tile Company Inc., St. Henry, Ohio. The mixer was in a line of traffic stopped at the crossing. A train had passed and the gates started to lift. As the mixer passed under the gate, the gates started to drop again, snagging the exhaust stack of the mixer, tearing off the exhaust guard and ripping the gate free from its stand. Damage exceeded $2,500.