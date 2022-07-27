Jerome C. “Jody” Oman, 68, of Ossian, passed away Monday morning, July 25, 2022, in Huntington, unexpectedly from a heart condition.

He was born in Bluffton Jan. 11, 1954, to Wendell “Cy” and Roberta “Bobbie” (Campbell) Oman. His mother survives in Bluffton. Jody married Sandy J. Heyn in Bluffton March 1, 1991; she survives in Ossian. He was a 1972 graduate of Bluffton High School and attended Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne for maintenance tech training. Jody was a member of the Elk’s Lodge 796 and the Ossian Conservation Club.

Jody worked for Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 31 years and retired in 2019 from L.H. Carbide in Fort Wayne, working in the shipping and receiving department. He enjoyed spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren’s 4-H events, hockey games and cheerleading events. Jody was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, eagle watching, tending to his Beagles, farming, playing and listening to music, and playing golf.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by five sons, Zachary D. and Paul Michael Oman, both of Evansville, Adam Rice of Colorado, Leith Rice of Fort Wayne and Clayton (Carissa) Rice of Roanoke; one daughter, Andrea (Andy) Amick of Roanoke; nine grandchildren, Aaron Amick, Austin Amick, Mila Rice, Annabel Rice, Max Oman, Caroline Rice, Van Rice, Oliver Rice and Mitch Rice; one sister, Judy (Mike) Poulson of Berne; one brother, Jon (Angie) Oman of Bluffton; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held Friday, July 29, at the Ouabache State Park in the Lodge Recreation Building from 3 to 7 p.m. The family requests gifts and flowers be omitted, and to dress in casual attire.

A private family graveside service will take place at the Grove Cemetery, Poneto, with Jody’s nephew, Stuart Poulson officiating.

Memorials can be made to the Ouabache State Park.

Online condolences to the family can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.