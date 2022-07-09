Helen L. Scheumann, 95, of Ossian, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 2, 1926, to Fred Stoppenhagen and Frieda Bultemeier Stoppenhagen. On July 6, 1946, Helen was united in marriage to Edward Scheumann at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian. He preceded her in death on April 7, 1999.

She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian. Helen was actively involved with the church choir and also quilting along with the Ladies Aid. She was a homemaker and a farm wife.

Helen enjoyed sewing, crocheting crosses, Red Hat Society, traveling the U.S., gardening and canning. She loved having her annual family and friend fall party. Above all she loved watching her grandchildren play sports and participate in 4-H activities and spending time with them.

Helen is survived by two sons, Dennis (Sylvia) Scheumann and Dean Scheumann both of Decatur; five daughters, Diana (Bruce) Thorpe of Ossian, Dorothy (Keith) Krick of Ossian, Denise (Ted) Schumm of Ossian, Donna Scheumann of Ossian, Dalene (Gregg) Springer of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Berenice Stoppenhagen.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Rev. Samuel Wirgau officiating. Burial will follow at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery near Ossian.

Friends and family will be received from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. There will be additional calling one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Preferred memorials are to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.