Guelda Luana “Sis” Powell Williams, 97, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, July 19, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Columbia City.

Sis was born Oct. 10, 1924, in Carmel, to Earl and Mildred Marshino Powell. She graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1942. She was a homemaker, and an excellent seamstress and quilter. She loved gardening and taking care of her flowers.

She retired from the Indiana Highway Department as a secretary.

Family was the center of her life. Sis loved spending time with her family and friends. She was the most laid back and easy-going person. Everyone loved being around her. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone.

On April 20, 1946, Sis and R. D. Williams Jr. were married. He preceded her in death Aug. 25, 2002.

Survivors include two daughters, Greta (Bob) Gallivan of Columbia City and Susan Williams of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Gunnar (Traci) Heller of Bluffton, Brandan (Lesli) Heller of Thornville, Ohio, Dusty Gaunt of Indianapolis, and Scott (Hope) Gaunt of Butler; and nine great-grandchildren, Drew Heller, Madison Heller, Ethan Heller, Mason Heller, Brooklyn Heller, Monroe Heller, Ava Heller, Riley Gaunt Vogelwede, and Sam Gaunt.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, R.D.; a daughter, Rebecca Gaunt; two brothers, Jim Powell and Ted Powell; a sister, Bet Leonard; and two sons-in-law, Steve Heller and Bob Gaunt.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of a great-grandson. Donations can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.