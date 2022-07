Dean Mounsey, 95, a resident of Heritage Pointe in Warren and a former resident of Poneto, died Monday, July 25, at Parkview Hospital Huntington.

Calling will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Southern Wells Community Church. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the church, with additional calling prior to the service.s

The Glancy-H. Brown and Son Funeral Home in Warren is in charge or arrangements.