Betty Gene Neuenschwander, 73, of Bluffton, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Betty was born June 4, 1949, in Louisville, Ky., to Everett H. and Virginia Flesher Neuenschwander. Her parents preceded her in death.

She graduated from South Adams High School and attended Ball State University in Muncie. Betty enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1971. She attended First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry. She also enjoyed giving drum lessons for many years.

She is survived by her brother, Steven K. (Si Hon) Neuenschwander of Washington state; and two nieces, Kimberli (Robert) Taylor and Toni Moeder, both of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are two grand-nieces, two grand-nephews, and three great-grand-nieces and great-grand-nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Calling will be followed immediately by a funeral service at the funeral home at 3 p.m., officiated by Pastor Lenny Stringer. Burial will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials can be made to the Virginia G. Neuenschwander Youth Endowment Fund through the Wells County Foundation.