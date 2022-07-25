Barbara Hughes Mooneyhan, 82, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, July 23, 2022, at the River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Barbara was born Jan. 2, 1940, in St. Charles, Va., to Willie and Dessie Parks Harmon.

On Dec. 19, 1987, Barbara and James W. Mooneyhan were married. They shared 34 years together and he preceded her in death June 21, 2022. After 31 days apart, Barbara has been reunited with her husband James, in their eternal reward.

Barbara has attended the Bluffton Church of God for many years and devoted her life to raising her family and enjoying her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Starleen (Charlie) Elkins and Penny Bailey, both of Virginia, Pamela (Ronnie) Gibson of Huntington, Connie (Mitch) Anderson of Bluffton, Tracey (Carla) Hughes of New Haven, and Lori (Herb) Lewis of Bluffton, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Ruby Reese of Ossian.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Kathy Hughes; a son, Randy Hughes; a great-granddaughter, Meria Lewis; and two sisters, Billie Mooneyhan and Wanda Snyder.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the conclusion of visitation.

Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton, beside her husband, James.

Memorials may be made to the Bluffton Church of God.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com