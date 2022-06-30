Home Lifestyle The Amish Cook: Sharing a cinnamon roll with Daddy The Amish Cook: Sharing a cinnamon roll with Daddy June 30, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Summer gas prices Lifestyle Here’s The Thing: Even without dinosaurs, childhood was a lot of fun Lifestyle Destination Recreation: 06-25-2022