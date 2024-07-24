Home Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: We have this in common – if you are... Here’s the Thing: We have this in common – if you are breathing, you are aging…now that’s a comfort July 24, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle A guided tour of downtown Bluffton Lifestyle A Joyful Noise: Broken to Live Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: My take on a few shorts, bits and pieces