Stanley R. Patch, 67, of Portland, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 15, 1954, in Jay County. He married Janet S. Allen in September of 1998. She preceded him in death Jan. 31, 2019.

Survivors include his mother, Betty A. Wendel Patch of Berne; two daughters, Kimberly M. (John) Lehman of Berne and Karen A. (Ray) Wilson of Portland; a son, Mark R. (Tricia) Patch of Bluffton; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchildren; four brothers, Randy (Goldie) Patch, Joe (Bonnie) Patch, Roger (Yvonne) Patch, and John (Carolyn) Patch; and two sisters, Tammy Teeple and Patty (Rick) Newsome.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his father, Francis R. “Frank” Patch, and a sister, Connie Stanford.

Calling will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

