Richard “Dick” E. Reiff, 82, of Auburn, died in his sleep early Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

Dick was born on April 14, 1940, in Bluffton, to Herman and Eileen (Schlaugenhauf) Reiff.

He worked for many years as treasurer for the cities of Bluffton, and Casa Grande, Ariz., and for the state of Arizona in Phoenix. After retiring from government jobs, he was a stay-at-home dad and worked as a substitute teacher at Prairie Heights School Corporation.

Dick was a competitive swimmer, played wheelchair basketball, and did the Fort Wayne Marathon in his wheelchair, and was a Boy Scout leader. He also designed his own wheelchair.

Mr. Reiff was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On Sept. 18, 1981, in Bethesda, Md., he married Barbara E. Cox; she survives in Auburn.

Also surviving are four daughters, Jennifer (Dave) Sterrett of Lafayette, Shannon Ware of Hudson, Amanda Reiff of Elkhart, and Jaya (Danielle) Reiff of Weatherford, Texas; four sons, Jeff (Stephanie) Reiff of Fort Wayne, Joseph Reiff of LaGrange, Clifford (Heather) Robbins of Junction, Texas, and Richard R. Reiff of LaGrange; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, LuAnn (Tony) Garton of Bluffton.

Preceding him in death were his father, Herman Reiff; his mother, Eileen Compton; a brother, General William H. Reiff; and three nephews.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. Burial will follow the services at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Visitation will take place on Friday, June 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association or Wound Warriors.

