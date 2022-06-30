Public Notice

FHG Development (6325 W. S.R. 124, Decatur, IN 46733) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of Construction Stormwater General Permit to discharge stormwater from construction activities associated with Crosswind Lakes, Section 2 located at Aviation Drive, Ossian, IN 46777. Runoff from the project site will discharge to Eightmile Creek. Please direct questions to MLS Engineering, LLC at 260-489-8571 or by email at derek@mlswebsite.us.

nb 6/30

