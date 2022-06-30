NOTICE OF DETERMINATION

Pursuant to Indiana Code § 6-1.1-20-5, notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees of the Northern Wells Community Schools has preliminarily determined to enter into a lease agreement and issue bonds in one or more series in the principal amount of $4,125,000 to fund the renovation of and improvements to Norwell Middle School, including the construction of an addition, Norwell High School, including the construction of an addition, the Administration Building, the Maintenance Facility, site improvements throughout the School Corporation, and the purchase of technology, equipment and real estate.

Dated: June 30, 2022

/s/ Board of School Trustees

Northern Wells

Community Schools

