Marguerite Elaine Osborne Eckman, 92, of Warren, died June 8, 2022, at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

Marguerite, known as Elaine, was born Sept. 3, 1929, in Chicago, Ill. She was the second child of Roy Gully Osborne and Marguerite Amelia Grieger Osborne and the sister of Donald Osborne.

She married William T. Eckman Dec. 27, 1952. Her husband preceded her in death in February of 2002.

Surviving are four children, Lisa (Charlie) Martin of Philadelphia, Pa., Sally (Bob) Roberts of Jensen Beach, Fla., Mark (Vicki) Eckman of Kokomo; and Suzanne (Jim) Anderson of Columbia, S.C. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Calling will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Glancy Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

