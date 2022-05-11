Theressa J. Kipfer, 83, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, May 9, 2022, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Theressa was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Uniondale, to Lloyd Herschel and Mary L. (Brickbill) Haiflich. She married Theodore J. “Ted” Kipfer in Uniondale on Dec. 15, 1962. Ted preceded her in death Nov. 22, 1992.

A 1958 graduate of Rockcreek High School, Theressa was a long-time member of the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church. She worked at Keebler in Bluffton for 18 years and retired from Bluffton Regional Medical Center after seven years of service. She loved to read and also enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting.

Survivors include her brother and sister-law, John (Sue) Kipfer of Bluffton, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Theressa was preceded in death by her son, Mark Kipfer; a half-sister, Babe Wilson; and sister and brother-in-law, Ed and Evelyn Ivins.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 9 until 11 a.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Doyle Frauhiger will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church or Christian Care Retirement Community.

