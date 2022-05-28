Ted E. Melching, 82, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

He was born Sept. 1, 1939, in Allen County, Indiana, to J. Koons and Elsie Sauer Melching. His parents preceded him in death.

Ted was a graduate of Ossian High School and was the owner of Melching Machine Inc. He was a devoted member of the Bluffton Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Surviving are his wife, Hilary Selby Melching of Ossian; a daughter, Regina Melching of Fort Wayne; three sons, Randy (Tina) Melching of Fort Wayne, Rod (Margo) Melching of Bluffton, and Ryan (Nicole) Melching of Fort Wayne; a stepson, Alex Taylor of Slinger, Wis.; a stepdaughter, Kim Taylor of Bluffton; and three grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis, in 1987.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian. A private family graveside service will be held at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Contributions in Ted’s memory may be made to Stillwater Hospice of Fort Wayne, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy to the Melching family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Melching family.