Rodney C. Roupp Sr., 69, of Liberty Center, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Rodney was born on Sept. 7, 1952, in Blossburg, Pa., to Ross F. and Phyllis (Bailey) Roupp Jr.

Rodney served his country in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Korea, and Vietnam.

He worked as a printing press operator in several states, before moving to Indiana to be with his grandchildren.

He worked construction with his son before retiring from Metaldyne in Bluffton in 2017.

He will be remembered as a very outgoing and loving family man. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed time in the field, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed playing hunting and fishing games on the computer with friends. He loved sports. His favorites were the Green Bay Packers, and Richard Petty.

Spending time with his family was most important to Rodney. He was a long-time attendee of the Liberty Center Baptist Church.

On Oct. 31 1970, Rodney and Karen J. Brooks were married. She survives in Warren.

Survivors include his father, Ross F. Roupp Jr. of Arnot, Pa.; wife, Karen J. Roupp of Warren; two sons, Rodney C. (Jennifer) Roupp Jr. of Warren and Ross G. Roupp of Huntington; four grandchildren, Kristen, Taylor, Rodney 3, and Ross and one great-grandchild, Allie. He is also survived by his siblings, Ken (Mary) Roupp and Tim (Laurie) Roupp of Blossburg, Pa., Jerry (Eileen) Roupp of Anot, Pa. and Katleen (John) Gibson of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his mother Phyllis and sister Shirley Jean Roupp.

A family memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made in Rodney’s memory to the family.

Rodney’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich,Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

