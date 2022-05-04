NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY COMMISSIONERS’

CERTIFICATE SALE

Wells County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 AM Local Time, June 27, 2022

Courthouse

STATE OF INDIANA

Wells County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly and by resolution of the Wells County Commissioners, notice is hereby given that the following described tracts or items of real property are listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments.

The minimum sale prices listed below are less than the minimum sale prices when offered in the immediately preceding county tax sale held under Section 5 of IC 6-1.1-24 and include all fees and expenses of the county directly attributable to the Commissioners’ Certificate Sale. The Wells County Commissioners will accept bids for the certificates of sale, for the price referred to in IC 6-1.1-24-6.1(a)(3), by public auction on June 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM Courthouse Time at Courthouse. At the discretion of local officials, the sale may switch to an online format. If those measures are taking place, the public auction will be conducted as an electronic sale under IC 6-1.1-24-6.3(c) at www.zeusauction.com commencing on the same date / time listed above. All location updates will be posted at www.sriservices.com prior to the sale.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1, a business entity that seeks to register to bid in an Indiana Commissioners’ Certificate Sale must provide to the county treasurer, a Certificate of Existence or Foreign Registration Statement in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

A person redeeming each tract or item of real property after the sale of the certificate must pay: (A) the amount of the minimum bid under Section 5 of IC 6-1.1-24 for which the tract or item of real property was last offered for sale; (B) ten percent (10%) of the amount for which the certificate is sold; (C) the attorney’s fees and costs of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (D) the costs of a title search or of examining and updating the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property; (E) all taxes and special assessments on the tract or item of real property paid by the purchaser after the sale of the certificate plus interest at the rate of ten percent (10%) per annum on the amount of taxes and special assessments paid by the purchaser on the redeemed property; and (F), all costs of sale, advertising costs, and other expenses of the county directly attributable to the sale of the certificate.

If the certificate is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid under Section 5 of IC 6-1.1-24 for which the tract or item of real property was last offered for sale and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the tract or item of real property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

Indiana law prohibits a person who owes delinquent taxes, special assessments, penalties, interest, or costs directly attributable to a prior tax sale, from purchasing tracts or items of real property at a tax sale. Prior to bidding at a tax sale, each bidder must affirm under the penalties for perjury that he or she does not owe delinquent taxes, special assessments, penalties, interest, costs directly attributable to a prior tax sale, amounts from a final adjudication in favor of a political subdivision in this county, any civil penalties imposed for the violation of a building code or ordinance of this county, or any civil penalties imposed by a health department in this county. Further, each bidder must acknowledge that any successful bid made in violation of the above statement is subject to forfeiture. In the event of forfeiture, the bid amount shall be applied to the delinquent taxes, special assessments, penalties, interest, costs, judgments, or civil penalties of the ineligible bidder, and a certificate will be issued to the county executive.

The Commissioners specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to the start or during the duration of the auction. The Auditor’s Office does not warrant the accuracy of the key numbers or street addresses published herein and any misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Dated: 05/04/2022

902100026 010-09510-00 $1,000.00 Trissel, Lucinda E / Smeltzer , K WINTERVILLE 6 & 7 W 38’ OF E 76’ (4K) 706 W Wiley Bluffton 46714

Total Number of Properties: 1

I hereby certify that the above real properties have been offered in one tax sale, have not received a bid for at least the amount required under I.C. 6-1.1-24-5 and have been identified in a resolution of the Board of Commissioners for Wells County, Indiana, to be offered for sale.

Lisa McCormick, Auditor, Wells County Indiana.

nb 5/4, 5/11, 5/18

