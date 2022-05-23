Patrick L. “Pat” Murphy, 93, of Bluffton, passed away Friday afternoon, May 20, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born July 2, 1928, in Harvey, Ill., to Joe Murphy & Mary Ebert Eichhorn. Pat attended Huntington High School and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean Conflict.

Patrick and Lucille Kingen Murphy were married Sept. 4, 1953, in Pennville. Pat worked for Wells County Farm Bureau for 26 years, until 1983, and then worked at Bluffton Agri-Mix Mill for nine years. He retired in 1992.

He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton for 60 years.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Lucille, of Bluffton; his children, David L. (Sally) Murphy of Decatur, Linda (Steve) Spreng of Fort Wayne, and Diane Cornett of Madison, Wis.; and one granddaughter, six grandsons, and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Larry Murphy and Michael Murphy; a brother, Robert Murphy; and a sister, Betty Gaskill.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Brandon Kelley will officiate. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the First Church of Christ through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Murphy family at www.thomarich.com