Pamela S. Davis Warner, 76, of Geneva, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Bluffton.

She was born Nov. 12, 1945, in Elwood.

Survivors include daughters, Cynthia Chandler of Bluffton, Rebecca (Kelvin) Harris of Bluffton, Tamela Loden of Fort Wayne; son, Bryan Chandler of Iowa; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Davis and Lena (Woods) Davis; and siblings, Zean Davis, Joan Minton, Richard Davis and Deon Davis.

Calling hours are from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home. A service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Interment will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery in Bryant.

