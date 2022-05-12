STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2205-EU-000021
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF )
VAUGHN E. MACON )
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
For Publication in Newspaper
Notice is hereby given that Marlene L. Macon was on May, 9, 2022, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Vaughn E. Macon, deceased, who died on the 7th day of April, 2022. All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this date: May 9, 2022
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Attorney for the Estate:
Zachary A. Witte,
BARRETT MCNAGNY LLP
215 East Berry Street,
P. O. Box 2263
Fort Wayne, Indiana 46801
Supreme Court ID: 24011-02
nb 5/12, 5/19
hspaxlp