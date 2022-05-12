STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2205-EU-000021

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF )

VAUGHN E. MACON )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

For Publication in Newspaper

Notice is hereby given that Marlene L. Macon was on May, 9, 2022, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Vaughn E. Macon, deceased, who died on the 7th day of April, 2022. All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this date: May 9, 2022

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Attorney for the Estate:

Zachary A. Witte,

BARRETT MCNAGNY LLP

215 East Berry Street,

P. O. Box 2263

Fort Wayne, Indiana 46801

Supreme Court ID: 24011-02

nb 5/12, 5/19

hspaxlp