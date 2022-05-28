Johnny D. Summers, Ret. U.S. Army 1SG, 49 of rural Warren, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

He was born in Lafayette, Tenn., to Glenn “Bo” Summers and Janice (Summers) Pippin. Johnny graduated from Macon County High School with the class of 1991. He proudly served our country from 1991 to 2015. He had five deployments, including two to Iraq. While in the service, Johnny received multiple awards, including a Bronze Star. Johnny enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Above all, Johnny loved spending time with his family.

On Nov. 5, 2003, in Marathon, Fla., Johnny and Christy A. (Oswalt) Summers were married.

Survivors include his wife, Christy of Warren and children, Jimmy L. (Makayla) Summers of Lafayette, Tenn., Hunter Schreiber of Fort Wayne and Braden (Madison Bolinger) Schreiber of Warren; and three grandchildren, Sophia Dobson, Emica Summers and Danika Summers.

Johnny is also survived by siblings, Jeffrey R. (Rhonda) Summers of Elkton, Ky., Scott (Michelle) Andrews of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Jimmy A. (Lindsay) Summers of Lafayette, Tenn.; a number of nieces and nephews and his mother, Janice Pippin of Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother Allie Marie (Dallas) Summers; and a brother, Danny L. Summers.

A Military Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday (June 1, 2022) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Military honors will be performed by the Military Department of Indiana Ceremonial Unit at the Flag Plaza at Elm Grove Cemetery, following the funeral service.

Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family strongly prefers that memorials be made in Johnny’s memory to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, instead of flowers and gifts.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Summers family at www.thomarich.com.