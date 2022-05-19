Jay E. Macy, 87, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday evening, May 17, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1934, in Portland to Walter and Thelma Byrd Macy. Jay graduated from Portland High school in 1952 then continued his education at Indiana Tech. He went on to work for Navistar from 1961 until 2005.

Jay enjoyed taking pictures with his cameras, taking camping trips, and traveling. He liked working on cars, especially Fords and anything made by Navistar.

On Oct. 14, 1956, Jay and Anita Clair Reynolds were married. They celebrated 65 years of marriage together.

Survivors include his wife, Anita of Bluffton; three sons. Kevin (Annette) Macy of Fort Wayne, Bryan Macy of Linn Grove, and Todd (Myleiah) Macy of Bainbridge; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Chaplain Kris McPherson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery

Memorials may be made in Jay’s memory to Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Jay’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com