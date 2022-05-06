Gary “Joe” Craig, 83, of Liberty Center, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 10:40 a.m.

Joe was born on Aug. 27, 1938, in Liberty Center to Clarence Crawford Craig and Mary Luella (Gregg) Craig. He graduated from Liberty Center High School and married Judy Ann (Pursley) Craig on Dec. 7, 1957 at Liberty Center Baptist Church, at which the couple would remain members for their lifetime. Joe worked for Sterling Casting as well as farming for most of his life. He was a member of the Salamonie Trail Riders and enjoyed horseback riding. In his younger days, Joe was a fan of playing basketball and baseball. Joe enjoyed watching his great grandchild’s sporting events.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary (Gregg) Craig; brother, Kent Craig; sister- AimeeLee Mounsey; daughter, JoAnn Hirschy; and one grandson, SSgt. Jake S. Lewis.

Loving survivors include his wife 64 years, Judy Craig of Liberty Center; sons, Carl (Kim) Craig of Liberty Center and Jeffery (Sandra Seacott-Craig) Craig of Montpelier; four grandchildren, Billie (Jeremy) Rodgers of Bluffton, Trevor Craig of Bluffton, Colt (Alex) Craig of Warren, and Trace (Chrissy) Craig of Bluffton; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, LT/Col. Terrance “Terry” Craig of Tennessee.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, May 9, at Liberty Center Baptist Church. Services will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Aaron Westfall officiating. Interment will be in Mossburg Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Liberty Center Baptist Church 3091 W. Cherry St. Liberty Center, IN 46766 or Wells Co. Cancer Society PO Box 104 Bluffton, IN 46714.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.