Gary D. Beckman, 76, passed away Tuesday evening, May 3, 2022, at his residence in Bluffton following an extended illness.

Gary was born July 11, 1945, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Harvey A. and Lucille G. (Berryhill) Beckman; both parents preceded him in death. He married Crystal A. (Womack) on Dec. 31, 1977, in Pine Bluff, Ark.; she survives in Bluffton.

Gary retired in 2011 from Peyton’s Northern Distribution Center in Bluffton following several years of service. He also worked several years for Bluffton Rubber Corporation. He was a United States Army veteran, serving in Vietnam from 1962 to 1966. Gary attended Grace Bible Church in Berne.

Gary enjoyed playing corn hole, fishing, playing billiards, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a lifelong Michigan Wolverines and Dallas Cowboys fan.

In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by three daughters, Bridget (William) Carter of Camden, Ark., Angeline (Brett) Rash of Decatur, and Holly (Robert) Linker of Warren; eighteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tom Beckman of Fairfax, Va.

Gary was preceded in death by a daughter; Heather Fike.

Visitation will be Monday, May 9, 2022, from 12 noon until 2 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Pastor Jeff Gaskill will officiate. Burial will follow at a later date. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home by the United States Army honor guard in conjunction with the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton.

