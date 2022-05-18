Fred E. Royer, 76, of Fort Wayne/ Decatur, passed away peacefully Dec. 3, 2021, while holding hands with his wife of almost 24 years, Karen (“Barbie”).

He was born July 22, 1945, to Air Force Lt. Col Eugene D. Royer and Betty B. Rabus Royer. He was a 1963 graduate of Elmhurst High School in Waynedale and a member of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

Fred was also a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 166 since Jan. 14, 1970, and retired from Shambaugh and Son in 2007. He enjoyed going to NHRA drags in Indy, watching NASCAR, car shows, car cruises, driving his speed boat and flying.

Fred had been battling stage 4 cancer since 2019. He was a loving and kind husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, crony and friend.

Surviving is his wife, Karen “Barbie” Helm Royer; son, Gregg; three daughters, Stephanie “Red” (Nick), Jennifer “Blondie” and Natalie “Brat”; grandkids, Trevor (Stephanie), Mistie, Valerie (Joshua), Amber, Zacharie, Alexander, Andrea, Abigail, Avery and Lillian; great-grandkids, Matais, Ashton and Melody; brother, Walter; sister, Nancy; mammy-in-law, Katie; daughters-in-law, Keresha (Richard), Lisa and DeAnna; sister-in-law, Joan; brother-in-law, Gerald (Anita); and nephews, nieces, cousins, cronies and friends.

He was also preceded in death by two sons, Marc and David; sister-in-law, Barbara; father-in-law, Warren; two brothers-in-law, Steve and Richard; and nephew, Matt.

A celebration of Fred’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road in Fort Wayne, with family receiving guests from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Please join us for Fred’s final cruise to Prairie Grove Cemetery, then back to the funeral home for a celebration meal.

Memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825, or at cancer-services.org

