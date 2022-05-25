Dianne Glass, 76, of Berne passed away Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

She was born Aug. 17, 1945, in Van Wert, Ohio, to George and Betty Price Patrick.

Dianne graduated in 1963 from Adams Central High School. She worked at Stuckey Furniture in Monroe and at the Caylor-Nickel Medical Center in the insurance and billing department. She then became a full-time homemaker raising her girls.

She was a 35-year member of the Adams County Extension Homemakers Club. Dianne enjoyed volunteering to sew bags and filling them with crayons and coloring books for hospitalized children. She was also a long-time Adams County 4-H Leader.

Dianne attended Park Community Church in Bluffton. She was an active participant in Rock Steady Boxing through the Bluffton Parks Department. She was an excellent seamstress and baker.

Above all, Dianne loved spending time with her grandchildren.

On June 18, 1967, in Blanche Chapel, Dianne and Norman L. Glass were married. They shared a love of traveling together to all 50 states and enjoyed taking several cruises. Dianne and Norman shared 54-plus years together in marriage.

Survivors include her husband, Norman of Berne, and their daughters — Rachelle (Tom) Eisenmann of Fishers and Heather (Jay) Frank of Bluffton. She was a loving grandma to Lydia & Eliza Eisenmann of Fishers and Zachary Frank of Bluffton. She is also survived by siblings Tom (Colleen) Patrick of Ossian, Judy Patrick of Columbia City, Gloria (Ronald) Monnot of Tocsin, and Linda (Jeff) Ward of Fort Wayne, along with a sister-in-law, Jill Patrick of Craigville.

Dianne is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jim Patrick.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Dennis Wood will officiate. Burial will follow at the McFarren Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

The family prefers memorials be made instead of flowers to Rock Steady Boxing, c/o the Bluffton Parks Department. Donations can be made through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send their online condolences to the Glass family at www.thomarich.com