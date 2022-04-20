Terrance C. Grubb, 78 of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday afternoon, April 18, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 20, 1943, in Wells County, to Crayton Junior and Mary Lucile Musselman Grubb and was a 1961 graduate of Warren High School. Terrance worked for 20 years at International Harvester, Dept. 48. He also worked at Grubb Auto Repair, TVR Engines & Parts, and drove for Hires Auto Parts for eight years.

On May 25, 1963, in Warren, Terrance and Vivian Marie Moon were married.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Vivian Grubb of Fort Wayne, and three children, Jeff Grubb of New Haven, Brigitte (Tom) Ford of Fort Wayne, and Debbie (Dan) Pattee of Hamilton. He was a loving grandpa to six grandchildren, Jade (Jimmie) Ford of Fort Wayne, Zach Grubb and Tory (Rachael) Ford, both of New Haven, Jasmine (Phillip) Riggs of Hamilton, Cody (Lenaya) Pattee of Vandalia, Mich., and Jacob Patte of Hamilton, along with eight great-grandchildren.

Terrance is also survived by a brother, Gary Grubb of Bluffton, and two sisters, Cindy Heaton of Tucson, Ariz., and Angie (Dennis) Ealing of Ossian.

He is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kristi Grubb; a sister-in-law, Barb Grubb; and his faithful companion, his dog Rusty.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Dave Leitzel officiating. Burial will follow at the McFarren Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Terrance’s memory to Eleos Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com