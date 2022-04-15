Ronald Leon Ruble, 83 of Warren, died at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his home in Warren.

He was born on July 27, 1938, in Huntington County, to Virgil and Dora (Murphy) Ruble.

He married Carol Jean Cravens in Brown County Indiana in 1960.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Dora Ruble; sister, Lois Dysert; and brothers, Robert and Don Ruble.

Survivors include his wife; sons Trent (Tami) Ruble of Fort Wayne, and Stacy (Isora) Ruble of Davidsonville, Md, nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Campbell of Warren; and brother Richard Ruble of Houston, Texas

Calling will be at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N. Matilda St. Warren, on Monday April 18, from 2 to 3 p.m. A service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Gary Dilley officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren, with military rites performed at the grave by the United States Air Force.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

