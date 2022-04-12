Ralph J. Coffield, 80, Huntington, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his residence.

He was born May 31, 1941, in Blackford County, to Ralph and Mary (Bedwell) Coffield. His parents preceded him in death. He married Linda K. Tschannen; she preceded him in death July 18, 1990.

He is survived by two sons, Bill (Gladys) Coffield of Craigville and Norman (Mary) Coffield of Bluffton; three daughters, Lin Coffield, Joy Coffield, both of Berne, and Kelli Coffield of Andrews; two brothers, Max Coffield and John (Dolores) Roberts, both of Huntington; one sister, Mary Kay (Roger) Stine of Hartford City; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchild.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Coffield and Bob Coffield.

To honor his wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. A private graveside will be at Star of Hope Cemetery, Huntington. McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.

