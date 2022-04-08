MDK # 22-005244

STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO.

90D01-2203-MF-000007

PHH Mortgage Corporation

Plaintiff,

vs.

Cynthia Sumwalt, AKA Cynthia S. White, et al.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION

TO: William J. White, as Vendee and Steven L. Hinesley:

BE IT KNOWN, that PHH Mortgage Corporation, the above-named Plaintiff, by its attorney, Nicholas M. Smith, has filed in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Superior Court its Complaint against Defendants William J. White, as Vendee and Steven L. Hinesley, and the said Plaintiff having also filed in said Clerk’s office the affidavit of a competent person showing that the residence and whereabouts of the Defendants, William J. White, as Vendee and Steven L. Hinesley, upon diligent inquiry are unknown, and that said cause of action is for default on the promissory note and to foreclose a mortgage on the following described real estate in Wells County, State of Indiana, to wit:

Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 26 North, Range 12 East, Harrison Township, Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows:

Starting at a P.K. nail at the intersection of the centerline of the Hoosier Highway with the centerline of Spring Street; thence easterly, 295.05 feet along the centerline of said Spring Street to a P.K. nail at the northwest corner of a 1.02 acre tract described in Deed Record 133, Page 403; thence southerly, deflecting right 90 degrees 27’ 18” 251.68 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake at the southwest corner of said 1.02 acre tract; thence easterly, deflecting left 90 degrees 20’ 09” 167.00 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake at a southeast corner of said 1.02 acre tract which shall be the place of beginning; thence northerly, deflecting left 92 degrees 08’ 00” 86.08 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake at a corner of said 1.02 acre tract; thence easterly, deflecting right 92 degrees 01’ 45” 145.28 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake on the east line of the 0.64 acre tract described in Record 133, Page 805; thence southerly, deflecting right 90 degrees 14’ 26” 86.28 feet along said east line to a 5/8” rebar stake on the easterly extension of the south line of said 1.02 acre tract; and thence westerly, deflecting right 89 degrees 51’ 49” 141.87 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 0.28 acres.

Also

Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4 and part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, all in Township 26 North, Range 12 East, Harrison Township, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows:

Starting at a PK nail at the intersection of the centerline of Hoosier Highway and the centerline of Spring Street; thence easterly, 475.05 feet along the centerline of said Spring Street to a PK nail, which shall be the place of beginning; thence continuing easterly, 128.00 feet along said centerline to a PK nail at the northeast corner of a tract described in Deed Record 125, Page 69; thence southerly, deflecting right 90 degrees 15’ 29” 166.00 feet along the east line of a tract described in Deed Record 125, Page 69, to a 5/8” rebar stake; thence westerly, deflecting right 89 degrees 45’ 34” 123.90 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake; and thence northerly, deflecting right 88 degrees 49’ 36” 166.00 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 0.48 acres.

commonly known as 802 West Spring Street, Bluffton, IN 46714.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendants are hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and that unless they appear and answer or otherwise defend thereto within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, judgment by default may be entered against said Defendants for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Dated

Clerk, Wells Superior Court

Nicholas M. Smith (31800-15)

Stephanie A. Reinhart (25071-06)

J. Dustin Smith (29493-06)

Chris Wiley (26936-10)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus OH 43216-5028

Telephone: 614-220-5611

Facsimile: 614-220-5613

Email: sef-nms@manleydeas.com

