MDK # 22-000251

STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO.

90D01-2203-MF-000010

The Huntington National Bank

Plaintiff,

vs.

Chelsea Beck, as Possible Heir to the Estate of James Allen Beck, et al.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION

TO: The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of James Allen Beck and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of James Allen Beck:

BE IT KNOWN, that The Huntington National Bank, the above-named Plaintiff, by its attorney, Nicholas M. Smith, has filed in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Superior Court its Complaint against Defendant The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of James Allen Beck and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of James Allen Beck, and the said Plaintiff having also filed in said Clerk’s office the affidavit of a competent person showing that the residence and whereabouts of the Defendant, The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of James Allen Beck and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of James Allen Beck, upon diligent inquiry is unknown, and that said cause of action is for default on the promissory note and to foreclose a mortgage on the following described real estate in Wells County, State of Indiana, to wit:

Lots Number 13 and 14 as known and designated on the recorded plat of Kingsland, Indiana.

commonly known as 2338 East US Highway 224, Ossian, IN 46777.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendant is hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and that unless they appear and answer or otherwise defend thereto within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, judgment by default may be entered against said Defendant for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Dated

Clerk, Wells Superior Court

Nicholas M. Smith (31800-15)

Stephanie A. Reinhart (25071-06)

J. Dustin Smith (29493-06)

Chris Wiley (26936-10)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus OH 43216-5028

Telephone: 614-220-5611

Facsimile: 614-220-5613

Email: sef-nms@manleydeas.com

nb 4/4, 4/11, 4/18

hspaxlp