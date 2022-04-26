NOTICE

The Board of Wells County Commissioners are accepting applications for a board .appointment to the Property Tax Board of Appeals (PTABOA). The current term will expire on December 31, 2022. Some qualifications may apply for certain boards. If you are interested in being appointed to serve on this board, please contact the Wells County Auditor’s Office at 260-824-6470 for an application. Applications can also be downloaded by going to the Commissioners page on the County Website at www.wellscounty.org. Send completed applications to Wells County Auditor, 102 W Market St., Suite 205, Bluffton, IN 46714 or email to auditor@wellscounty.org. Applications will be accepted through May 13, 2022.

