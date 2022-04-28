Jeffrey Lee Bowman 64, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening April 26, 2022, at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis.

Jeff was born Jan. 9, 1958, in Bluffton to James W. and Carolyn J. (Murray) Bowman.

He was a 1976 graduate of Bluffton High School and worked as a dispatcher for Coble Express, Hiner Transport, and Jet Express.

On Feb. 16, 1991 in Markle, Jeff and Sharon E. Feemster were married. They have shared 31 years of marriage.

Jeff loved spending summers at the family lake cottage and fishing off the pontoon. He was a longtime supporter of the Bluffton Tiger Athletics. He was also a devoted father and husband. He never missed a game or performance.

Jeff is survived by his wife Sharon E. Bowman of Bluffton, a son Bryan L. Bowman (fiancé Shelby Duell) of Bluffton; a daughter Mallory E. Bowman of Nashville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Kyson C. Duell and Elizabeth A. Duell both of Bluffton; several nieces and nephews and his Uncle Gene Murray of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Keith M. Bowman and William C. Bowman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Steve Surbaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, and for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to the Bowman family to assist with funeral expenses, or to the Bluffton Tiger Football Team.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Bowman family at www.thomarich.com.