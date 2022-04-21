Duncan Lewis White, 81, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, April 19, 2022, at Swiss Village in Berne.

Duncan was born Feb. 16, 1941, to Robert and Margaret White. He married his high school sweetheart, Janice Grove, on August 5, 1961. Janice preceded him in death in 2014.

Duncan had a lifelong career in various auto-related businesses, beginning with White’s Filling Station, then Goodyear Tire, and eventually retiring from National Oil and Gas. Duncan and his wife were both avid antiquers, continuing to work at the Berne Antique Mall until limited by failing health.

An active deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton, he loved gospel music — especially when it was performed live. He was a talented artist, enjoying oil painting and creating wood crafts.

Duncan is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Jill) White of Matthews, Ind., and Kendra (Steve) Oglesbee of Houston, Texas, and a brother, Donald (Bonnie) White of Milford, Ohio. He also is survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janice, and his sister, Nancy Coryell.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Thoma/Rich Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Six Mile Cemetery with burial to follow. Rev. Lyle Ewing will be the officiant.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org).

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com