A graveside memorial service for Rebecca J. “Becky” Fischer, 85, a former resident of Bluffton, will be held June 4, 2022, at the Greentown Cemetery in Greentown, Ind.

Ms. Fischer died Nov. 12, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla.

She was born Sept. 19, 1936, in Howard County, Ind., the oldest child of Claude Streeter and Zoe Blossey Streeter. Her parents preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Steven M. Fischer, and a sister, Rachel Streeter Nichols.

She is survived by two daughters, Kelly (Donald) Sell of Fort Wayne and Andrea Fischer of Burbank, Calif.; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Thomas (Tina) Streeter of American Fork, Utah, and David (France) Streeter of Dayton, Ohio.