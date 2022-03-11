Bluffton – Harrison Middle

School Renovation

NOTICE TO BIDDERS FOR

METROPOLITAN SCHOOL

DISTRICT OF

BLUFFTON – HARRISON

WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of School Trustees of the Metropolitan School District of Bluffton – Harrison (the “Owner”) will receive sealed bids for the Bluffton – Harrison Middle School 2022 Renovation Project

This project is being delivered via the CMC (Construction Manager as Constructor) method in accordance with Indiana Code 5-32. The Construction Manager as Constructor for the project will be Shawnee Construction and Engineering, 7701 Opportunity Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46825.

Trade contractor bids will be accepted at the Metropolitan School District of Bluffton – Harrison, 805 Harrison Road, Bluffton, IN 46714 until 2:30 p.m. (local time), on March 30th. Bids will be opened and tabulated at that time in the Board Room.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled for March 16th at 2:30 p.m. at Bluffton – Harrison Middle School, 1500 Stogdill Road, Bluffton, IN 46714.

Everyone attending the Pre-Bid Meeting on March 16th is to park in the West Parking and enter through door #4.

All bidding and construction shall be in accordance with construction documents prepared by Barton-Coe-Vilamaa, Architect and Engineers, Inc., which can be obtained from the office of Shawnee Construction. Call 260-489-1234 (office of Shawnee Construction) or email Jeanne Young at jyoung@shawneeconstruction.com to request an invitation to receive digital access to bidding documents at no cost. Bidders desiring printed documents shall pay for the cost of printing, shipping, and handling. Outside printing documents can be provided by:

Eastern Engineering

1239 North Wells Street

Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808

PH (260) 426-3119

Bidders will be required to file, with their bids, a certified check made payable to the Metropolitan School District of Bluffton – Harrison or a Bid Bond for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of their maximum bid or bids. Should a successful bidder withdraw its bid, or fail to execute a satisfactory Subcontract with CMc, Metropolitan School District of Bluffton – Harrison may then declare the bid deposit or bid bond to be forfeited as liquidated damages.

Questions are to be submitted to Jeanne Young at jyoung@shawneeconstruction.com.

Last date for submitting questions is March 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM

Successful bidders shall enter into a sub-contract with Shawnee Construction and Engineering at the Construction Manager as Constructor for the Owner.

As an alternate bid, each successful bidder shall be required to furnish an approved Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Payment Bond which cover faithful performance of the contract and the payment of all obligations arising thereunder. Said bonds shall remain in full force and effect for twelve months from the substantial completion of the Work. Bids received without an alternate cost for providing Performance Bond will be rejected.

The contract will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder complying with the conditions for bidding, this includes attending the mandatory pre-bid, provided the bid is reasonable and it is to the best interest of the Owner to accept it. The Owner reserves the right to reject the bid of any or all bidder in accordance with Indiana Code 36-1-12.

The Owner reserves the right to reject the bid of any Contractor who is not properly qualified, or appears to be unlikely to become properly qualified by the start of the Work, per the requirements of Indiana Code (I.C.) 5-16-13-10.

Bids not reaching said office by 2:30 PM on March 30, 2022 will not be opened and will be returned unopened to the original bidder.

Dated this March 9, 2022

BOARD OF SCHOOL

TRUSTEES

Metropolitan School District

of Bluffton – Harrison

nb 3/11, 3/18

hspaxlp