Phyllis A. Horn, 77, of Pennville, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Bluffton.

She was born April 3, 1944, in Wise County, Virginia. She married Harold L. Horn March 25, 1966, in Jay County; her husband preceded her in death April 30, 1988.

Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer R. (Brian) Elliott of Hartford City and Kelly M. (Gregory) Hacha of Bluffton; five grandchildren; three brothers, Fred (Barbara) Givens of Tulsa, Okla., Dennis (Deb) Givens of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Brian (Dawn) Givens of Upland; and six sisters, Vera (Bill) Lightle of Hudson, Wisc., Darlene (Roy) Mills of Hamilton, Mich., Gilda (Mike) Grile of Pennville, Shirley Eskew of Berne, Mary Jean (Stephen) Conner of Farmland, and Terri (Dwane) Ford of Portland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Horn; her father, Ray Givens; her mother, Audrey Tankersley Givens; and a brother, David Givens.

There will be private services on Monday, March 7. Interment will follow in the Pennville I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

