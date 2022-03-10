STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO.

90C01-2202-MI-000006

IN RE CHANGE OF )

NAME OF MINOR: )

Paisley Michelle Fields )

Laura Ashley Chandler )

Petitioner. )

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner Laura Ashley Chandler, pro se, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name of Minor to change the name of minor child from Paisley Michelle Fields to Paisley Michelle Chandler.

The petition is scheduled for hearing in the Wells Circuit Court on April 7, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock a.m., which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date. The parties shall report to Wells Circuit Court located at 102 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN 46714, Third Floor Courthouse.

2/25/2022

Date

Honorable Kenton W. Kiracofe

Judge, Wells Circuit Court

Distribution:

Laura Ashley Chandler

P.O. Box 254

Montpelier, IN 4 7359

Keeley Brock Fields

413 E 11 St

Chandler, OK 74834

nb 3/10, 3/17, 3/24

