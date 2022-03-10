STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NO.
90C01-2202-MI-000006
IN RE CHANGE OF )
NAME OF MINOR: )
Paisley Michelle Fields )
Laura Ashley Chandler )
Petitioner. )
NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that Petitioner Laura Ashley Chandler, pro se, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name of Minor to change the name of minor child from Paisley Michelle Fields to Paisley Michelle Chandler.
The petition is scheduled for hearing in the Wells Circuit Court on April 7, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock a.m., which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date. The parties shall report to Wells Circuit Court located at 102 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN 46714, Third Floor Courthouse.
2/25/2022
Date
Honorable Kenton W. Kiracofe
Judge, Wells Circuit Court
Distribution:
Laura Ashley Chandler
P.O. Box 254
Montpelier, IN 4 7359
Keeley Brock Fields
413 E 11 St
Chandler, OK 74834
