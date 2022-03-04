Nancy K. Dobson 85, of Markle, passed away Wednesday evening March 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne.

Nancy was born July 1, 1936, in Portland to Ney and Dayle (Warner) Steed. She was a Portland High School graduate and a graduate of International Business College.

Nancy worked at Caylor-Nickel Hospital for 22 years, eight of those years she worked in Dr. Schamerloh’s office.

On July 27, 1957, in Portland, Nancy married John P. “Jack” Dobson. They shared 64 years of married together.

Nancy enjoyed cooking, quilting and growing beautiful flower gardens. She was a talented pianist and had served as the organist for Murray Missionary Church for more than 30 years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband John P. “Jack” Dobson of Markle; two sons, Jon V. (Peggy) Dobson of Murray and James C. Dobson of Huntington; a sister, Bonnie Elder of Brighton, Mich.; a grandson, Zak (Brittany) Dobson of Murray; and two granddaughters, Shelby (Evan) Saunders of Murray, and Jes (Brian) Funderburg of Huntington; along with three great-grandchildren, Addison, Sutton and Murphy.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be a graveside service for Nancy at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Elm Grove Cemetery with Pastor Michael Gilbert officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Dobson family at www.thomarich.com.