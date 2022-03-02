GE

Ireta Rahn, widow of Richard Rahn, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Heritage Pointe of Huntington. She had resided there since Dec. 28, 2015.

She was born Nov. 27, 1922, in Roanoke, Ind., to Everett and Mellie Farrell. She married Richard H. Rahn Dec. 31, 1942, in Denver, Colo. He died Jan. 20, 2001. They were married 52 years.

Her parents and a brother, Ronald Farrell, preceded her in death.

She is survived by a sister, Bonnie Peters of St. Pau, Minn.; two sons, Edwin (Carolyn) Rahn of Ossian and Dennis (Jan) Rahn of Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Melanie Shockome of Huntington and Eric Rahn of Tyler, Texas; two great-grandchildren, David Donaldson of Huntington and Christopher Rahn of Tyler, Texas; and three great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Rahn worked at several places in Huntington during her life, including Rocky’s Pizza World and the Norwood Golf Club. She also was a licensed beautician and worked at the former Vogue Beauty Shop with Wilda Scott in Huntington from 1942-1945.

She volunteered many hours for the Parkview Huntington Hospital Guild, working in the gift shop.

She was a 81-year member of Evangelical United Methodist Church where she taught the youth group and Sunday School. She was also a 75-year member of Floral Chapter 75 OES (now Columbia City Chapter 65) where she also served as Worthy Matron.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Thursday, March 3, at the Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive in Huntington. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the Bailey-Love Mortuary with Rev. Lyle Ewing and Chris Lantz officiating. Burial will be in the Clear Creek Cemetery in Huntington.

Preferred memorials may be made in memory of Ireta to the First Presbyterian Church of Ossian or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., in care of the Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.

