Dorothy F. “Dotty” Fryback, 98 ,of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, March 8, 2022, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Dotty was born Sept. 9, 1923, in Chicago, Ill., to Clarence George and Florence Frey Dittmann. She was a 1941 graduate of Lyons Township High School in Lagrange, Ill. She also attended Purdue University.

On April 10, 1943, in River Forest, Ill., Dotty married William M. Fryback. He preceded her in death Feb. 8, 2010.

Dotty assisted her husband Bill with the family business, the Fryback Ice Cream Company. Dotty started “Happy Hours,” a monthly luncheon for senior citizens, in 1972. She was a member of Psi Iota Xi, past president of the Foltz Club, past president of the Park Central PTA, and past president of the PTA Presidents Group. She also served as a Cub Pack and Girl Scout leader. Dotty was awarded the Wells County Community Service Award and the Business Professional Women of the Year Award. Dotty was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church serving on the board of deacons, elders, and trustees. She enjoyed her time painting with the Brushing Broads.

Dotty is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (William) Hilgedag of Indianapolis; two sons, John W. (Teresa King) Fryback of Stamford, Conn. and James C. (Stephanie) Fryback of Leesburg; a daughter-in-law, Elaine Fryback of Jacksonville, Fla., and 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Fryback; a son, Air Force Lt. Col. C. George Fryback; a grandson, Nicholas George Fryback,; and two sisters, Beatrice Vokes and Verne McCarthy.

A private family service will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Lyle Ewing officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. There will be a public calling from noon to 2 p.m., also at the funeral home prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to the Creative Arts Center or to the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Friends can send online condolences to the Fryback family at www.thomarich.com