Sarah J. Nusbaumer, 38, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Sarah was born on Aug. 12, 1983, in Huntington and attended Fort Wayne South Side High School. Her favorite place to be was on the beach right between the warm sand and the cool waves rushing onto the shore! She enjoyed going on hikes, fishing and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her parents, Kevin L. and Susan (Byrd) Morningstar of Fort Wayne and her daughters, McKenzi A. Hunter, Madison R. Hunter, Ciara T. Dixie and Arianna F. Nusbaumer, all of Fort Wayne; along with a brother, Nathan (Nichole) Nusbaumer of Bluffton, and her first grandchild arriving in August.

She is preceded in death by her father, Kay Nusbaumer.

A service to celebrate Sarah’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Sarah’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to Sarah’s family at www.thomarich.com.