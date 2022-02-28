Richard L. Brown, 87, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 26, 2022, at his residence in Bluffton.

Richard was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Henry County, Ind., to Armer H. and Mabel E. Scott Brown. His parents preceded him in death. He married Janice L. McClish July 10, 1955, in Gas City, Ind. His wife preceded him in death Feb. 16, 2016.

He was employed with Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 38 years as a machine operator, retiring in August of 1996. Richard enjoyed watching old westerns, taking a drive around Bluffton to pass the time, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by two daughters, Dixie (Mark) Barkley of Fort Wayne and Linda Hayden of Bluffton; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marilyn (Keith) Meade and Juanita Russell, both of Bluffton; and his companion, Rose Hockenberry of Fort Wayne.

In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by three sisters, LaVina Davis, Carolyn Young and Lois Brickley, and a son-in-law, John Hayden.

In accordance with Richard’s wishes, private family services are being held at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Pastor Mike Gilbert will officiate.

Burial will take place at the Horeb Cemetery, Uniondale.

Memorials can be made to Wells County DCS, 221 W. Market St. Bluffton, IN 46714

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com