Regina “Reggie” Mailloux passed away Feb. 13, 2022, after a long battle with health problems.

She was born July 16, 1952, to Emerson and Corrine Lehman, who have preceded her in death.

Regina was a lifelong resident of Berne. She worked for many years as a nurse at Swiss Village and she loved working at auctions. She loved her children and grandchildren very much. They were the light of her life. She also loved to cook, and she made the best cookies ever.

Regina is survived by her son, Nick (Marisa) Mailloux of Decatur; her daughter, Abbey (Zac) Neuenschwander of Willshire, Ohio; her grandchildren, Bri, Chaz, Alizay, Mazie, Paizley, Alexus, and Caitlynn; her sisters, Connie (Jim) Mann, Amy (Ken) Lambertson, Sue Lehman, and her twin Gretta (Jerry) Nusbaumer; and her companion, Jim Stickle. Regina is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and her former spouse, Randy Mailloux.

Regina was a member of St. George Episcopal Church in Berne.

A memorial service will be held at the Liechty Funeral Home, 366 Heritage Trail in Berne, at noon Saturday, Feb. 19, with Father Larry Smith officiating. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. Friends and family are welcome to attend both.

Preferred memorial contributions are to the family of Regina Mailloux or to St. George Episcopal Church, 1195 Hendricks St., Berne, IN 46711.