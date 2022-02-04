Ralph Andrew Weaver, 90, went to be with The Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

His life was full of love for God, family and a passion for helping people.

He was born June 9, 1931, in Huntington, to the late Floyd and Leota (Gaskill) Weaver.

Ralph served in the United States Air Force and earned an accounting degree from International Business College. After 25 years in management at North American Van Lines, he retired and began a second career driving trucks at Overnight Transportation Company.

He enjoyed watching basketball games and attending many high school athletic events. Most of all he enjoyed the time spent with his family.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 69 years, Norma (Hoch) Weaver; children, Phyllis Pilling, Allen (Marsha) Weaver; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Harold (Jane) Weaver; and a host of nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

He was also preceded in death by 13 siblings.

There will be no services at this time.

Contributions in Ralph’s memory may be made to Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

