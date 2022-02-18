Notice of Executive

Session Meeting

Governing Body: Common Council

Time and Date of Meeting: Following the Regular Council Meeting at 6:00pm on February 22, 2022. Place of Meeting: Council Chambers, City Hall, 128 East Market St Bluffton, IN 46714

The governing body named above will conduct an executive session pursuant to Indiana’s Public Meeting (Open Door) Law IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(4) interviews and negotiations with industrial or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects.

nb 2/18

hspaxlp