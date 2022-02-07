Ernie W. Dohrman, 83, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning Feb. 3, 2022, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Ernie was born Jan. 17, 1938, in Woodburn to Norman and Marguerite (Johnson) Dohrman. Ernie was a 1956 graduate of Lancaster High School. Ernie worked for Skiles Company for 22 years before retiring from Ormsby Trucking.

Ernie and Arlene A. Gentis were married on Sept. 28, 1957, in Bluffton. They shared 48 years of marriage until her passing on March 22, 2005.

Ernie loved baseball, and was involved in Bluffton Youth Baseball for many, many years. He also loved football, and college basketball. He was a huge Cubs fan as well as a Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts fan. He loved playing card games and could rarely be beaten in euchre.

He is survived by his children, Douglas E. (Kris) Dohrman of Bluffton, Jefferey A. Dohrman of Berne, David E. (Cathy) Dohrman of Bluffton, and Amy J. (Scott) Kocks of Roanoke; 11 grandchildren, Bruce R. (Jaimi) Dohrman of Roanoke, Colby L. (Mickey) Williams of Woodstock, Ga., Cameron D. Dohrman of Bluffton, Seth Eisaman of Melbourne, Fla., Amanda J. (Jason) Brown of New Palestine, Ind., Evan M. (Lauren) Strain of Royal Oaks, Mich., Ashley M. (Ryan) Langley of Bloomington, Lindsey N. (Jason) Boring of Muncie, Heather K. (Mark) Hoeppner of Fort Wayne, Jennifer J. Byrd of Bluffton, Matthew N. Byrd of Fort Wayne; 18 great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Addison, Aubree, Colt, Barrett, Tucker, Nolan, Harper, Beckett, Lily, Rebekah, Abigail, Thomas, Charlie, Sam, Cameron, Cylie, and Cyndall; his siblings Merlin (Gloria) Dohrman, of Keystone, Norman (Mary Lou) Dohrman of Roanoke, and Cindy McVay of Marion.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Arlene A. Dohrman and a great-granddaughter Caitlyn Pyle.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Tony Garton officiating. Burial will follow in Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Bi-County Services in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.