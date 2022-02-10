Charles E. “Charlie” Bennett, 81, of Liberty Center, passed away Feb. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital.

Charlie had worked at Friction Material as a press operator. He was a member of the Markle Church of Christ. He loved to fish and go to car shows. In his younger years, he loved gardening and hunting. Charlie was a great storyteller and was a teaser and jokester. He adored his grandchildren.

Charles was born Jan. 20, 1941, to Alonzo and Lillian Rekey Bennett. His parents preceded him in death.

He was united in marriage to Betty L. Fusselman on Sept. 29, 1963. Betty survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Gerald (Niki) Bennett of Liberty Center and Kim Bennett of Bluffton; a sister, Betty Parks of Zephyrhills, Fla.; five grandchildren, Jordan Bennett, Brittany Bennett, Elizabeth Hartman, Teagan Bennett, and Quentin Monnier; seven great-grandchildren, Joey Ronzio, Kinsey Hartman, Vinny Ronzio, Sawyer Bennett, Declan Bennett, Carson Bradley and Jaxyn Bradley; and his cat, Jewels.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a two brothers, Fred Bennett and Lonnie Bennett, and a sister, Doris Thompson.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle. We will be following the CDC’s and Indiana’s health guidelines.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, with one hour of visitation prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel.

Interment will take place at the Markle Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made out to the American Cancer Society in care of the Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

